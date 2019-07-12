- Nick Mondo, who directed the Jon Moxley "Prison Break" and NJPW "Time's Up" videos, noted on Facebook that they are currently working on a new one. Mondo recently told Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast that he is open to doing more videos with different talent.

"I just wanna make more of these videos and work more with the talent. I just sit back and watch what happens," said Mondo, who was also asked if other WWE talents looking to leave have hit him up. "I'm game and definitely wanna do more of this. I'm at the point where I'm not a huge wrestling fan currently. But what's happening right now is pulling me back in. My interests are more cinematic but I used to be a wrestler so I have a good understanding of how it works. So, I'd love to bring more of this cinematic aesthetic to wrestling.

- ROH officially announced that Alex Shelley will get an ROH World Title Shot at Summer Supercard in Toronto on August 9th. Shelley will face the winner of the title match between ROH World Champion Matt Taven and Jay Lethal at Manhattan Mayhem on July 20.

- ROH also announced that CMLL stars have been booked for Summer Supercard on August 9th. Caristico, Soberano Jr. & Stuka Jr. will face Barbaro Cavernario, Hechicero & Templario at the event.

- Impact World Champion Brian Cage has been forced to pull out of the DEFY | SUPER 8XGP events on July 26th and July 27th in Seattle, Washington due to injury. Cage has been dealing with a back injury since the Impact Rebellion pay-per-view in April. AEW star Christopher Daniels will replace Cage to face Schaff and enter the SUPER 8XGP. You can get more information or purchase tickets at DEFYwrestling.com.

- MLW announced today that Austin Aries will face Ace Austin at MLW: Never Say Never '19 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on July 25. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

- Tickets for MLW's first-ever pay-per-view, MLW Saturday Night Superfight, go on sale this Monday, July 15th at 10 A.M. CST. The event will take place on November 2nd at the Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL. Tickets can be purchased at MLWTickets.com starting at $15.