- Above and below are the latest "You Don't Understand" vignettes from Matt Hardy's personal YouTube channel. Matt has been teasing a gimmick change on his own, explaining to people how they don't understand what it's like to be Matt Hardy. The most recent video, seen above, was filmed at WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday as he participated in the Watch Along livestream. As noted, Hardy hit host Pat McAfee with a stiff kendo stick shot. That shot can be seen in the video and has been picked up by some mainstream sports outlets.

- WWE stock was down 1.01% today, closing at $72.38 per share. Today's high was $73.38 and the low was $72.31.

- This week's WWE RAW saw Robert Roode team with RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival for a loss to Ricochet and The Usos. Roode took to Twitter today and said something felt right about the "#RoodeRevival" team.

He wrote, "@DashWilderWWE @ScottDawsonWWE ........ something felt right last night...... you know? #RoodeRevival"

Dash Wilder responded and wrote, "I gotta say, we reminded me of something. Just can't think of what..."

