- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has released a new commercial from his recent ad campaign with the Cumberland Farms chain of convenience stores. The commercial is for their new Mocha Frozen Cold Brew drink, and can be seen above.

- WWE SmackDown Superstar Jinder Mahal turns 33 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Robert Gibson turns 61, ECW Original Tony Mamaluke turns 42 and former WWE NXT Superstar HoHo Lun turns 32.

- One of the most talked about WWE Mattel releases that was revealed at the San Diego Comic Con this week is the WWE Ghostbusters action figures to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the original Ghostbusters movie. The set features The Undertaker, John Cena, The Rock, and WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels. The figures are exclusive to Walmart stores. You can see them below: