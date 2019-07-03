- This week's WWE SmackDown saw the beginning of what could be a new gimmick change for veteran Superstar Shelton Benjamin. As seen above, Benjamin was asked his thoughts on the WWE Title match at Extreme Rules between champion Kofi Kingston and challenger Samoa Joe. Benjamin didn't answer and just cracked a smile, then laughed before leaving. WWE's website noted that Benjamin seemed to have other things on his mind.

- As noted, this week's WWE SmackDown main event saw Heavy Machinery defeat Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens to earn a spot in the SmackDown Tag Team Titles match at Extreme Rules, making it a Triple Threat with champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan, and The New Day's Big E and Xavier Woods. Bryan, Rowan, Woods and Big E were on commentary for the match, but were ejected by the referee after a fight broke out at ringside. WWE posted this video of the two teams being thrown out during the SmackDown commercial break:

- Abby The Witch from Bray Wyatt's "Firefly Fun House" was seen in the background of a backstage segment with Apollo Crews on this week's WWE SmackDown, as seen below.

We've noted how WWE started hiding Wyatt's characters in the background of segments last week, with Abby The Witch, Mercy The Buzzard, Ramblin' Rabbit and Huskus The Pig spotted at various times on RAW and SmackDown. Only one puppet was spotted on this week's RAW and that was Mercy.

Below is a shot of Abby on this week's SmackDown, along with the other recent sightings: