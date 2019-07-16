- Above and below are two segments that took place at last night's WWE RAW during commercial breaks. Above, No Way Jose encourages fans to "Vote for Jose" to continue the recent campaign he started on social media. Jose says fans are voting for him to get a chance - as special guest referee, maybe Ember Moon's mystery tag team partner on SmackDown.

- In the video below, Titus O'Neil plugs his "There's No Such Thing as a Bad Kid" book that comes out on August 6, and encourages fans to think positive and work to be a positive influence on others.

- WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and Matt Riddle have been added to the NXT UK TV tapings in Plymouth, England on July 19 and July 20, this coming weekend. A fan attending the shows sent word that half-price ticket specials were being offered last week.

- Nia Jax took to Twitter and wrote a shot at RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch after Natalya's promo against Becky on last night's WWE RAW. In hyping up their SummerSlam title match, Natalya made a reference to the "greasy orange mop" on top of Becky's head. Jax agreed.

"See....I'm not the only one who sees and smells it," Jax tweeted.