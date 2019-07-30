WWE SummerSlam opponents will team up on tonight's SmackDown episode as Ember Moon does battle with SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. They will go up against Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss, as revealed in the video above.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight's SmackDown from the FedExForum in Memphis, TN:

* Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Ember Moon and Bayley

* WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler and Trish Stratus on King's Court

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Balor

* WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles in a non-title match

Be sure to join us for live SmackDown coverage at 8pm ET.