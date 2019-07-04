New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that there will be a special ticket offer for female fans attending the big Wrestle Kingdom 14 event on January 4 and 5, 2020 at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

There will be a special section of seats inside the Tokyo Dome that are for women only. The tickets will include a special gift at no additional charge. The special ladies tickets will cost 12,500JPY for ArenaB seating (13,000JPY on the day of the event) and 9,500JPY for 1F Stand seats (10,000JPY on the day of the event).

Tickets for the big two-day WK14 event will go on sale Friday, July 12.

Below is the full announcement on the female seating from NJPW: