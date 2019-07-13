The NJPW G1 tournament continued today featuring the opening B Block matches. Hirooki Goto defeated Jay White in the main event of the show. Below are the full results.

Non Tournament Matches

* BUSHI, SANADA, and EVIL defeated Kota Ibushi, Will Ospreay, and Yuya Uemura

* Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale defeated Lance Archer and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* KENTA, Clark Connors, and Karl Fredericks defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Shota Umino, and Ren Narita

* Zack Sabre Jr. and Minoru Suzuki defeated Kazuchika Okada and YOSHI-HASHI

B Block Matches

* Juice Robinson defeated Shingo Takagi

* Jon Moxley defeated Taichi

* Toru Yano defeated Tetsuya Naito

* Tomohiro Ishii defeated Jeff Cobb

* Hirooki Goto defeated Jay White

Standings

A Block

* Lance Archer (2 pts)

* Bad Luck Fale (2 pts)

* KENTA (2 pts)

* Kazuchika Okada (2 pts)

* SANADA (2 pts)

* EVIL (0 pts)

* Kota Ibushi (0 pts)

* Will Ospreay (0 pts)

* Zack Sabre Jr. (0 pts)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (0 pts)

B Block

* Hirooki Goto (2 pts)

* Tomohiro Ishii (2 pts)

* Jon Moxley (2 pts)

* Juice Robinson (2 pts)

* Toru Yano (2 pts)

* Jeff Cobb (0 pts)

* Tetsuya Naito (0 pts)

* Taichi (0 pts)

* Shingo Takagi (0 pts)

* Jay White (0 pts)

The G1 Climax continues tomorrow featuring the following matches.

* Lance Archer vs. Bad Luck Fale

* Will Osprey vs. SANADA

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Kota Ibushi vs. EVIL

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. KENTA