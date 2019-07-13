The NJPW G1 tournament continued today featuring the opening B Block matches. Hirooki Goto defeated Jay White in the main event of the show. Below are the full results.
Non Tournament Matches
* BUSHI, SANADA, and EVIL defeated Kota Ibushi, Will Ospreay, and Yuya Uemura
* Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale defeated Lance Archer and Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* KENTA, Clark Connors, and Karl Fredericks defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Shota Umino, and Ren Narita
* Zack Sabre Jr. and Minoru Suzuki defeated Kazuchika Okada and YOSHI-HASHI
B Block Matches
* Juice Robinson defeated Shingo Takagi
* Jon Moxley defeated Taichi
* Toru Yano defeated Tetsuya Naito
* Tomohiro Ishii defeated Jeff Cobb
* Hirooki Goto defeated Jay White
Standings
A Block
* Lance Archer (2 pts)
* Bad Luck Fale (2 pts)
* KENTA (2 pts)
* Kazuchika Okada (2 pts)
* SANADA (2 pts)
* EVIL (0 pts)
* Kota Ibushi (0 pts)
* Will Ospreay (0 pts)
* Zack Sabre Jr. (0 pts)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi (0 pts)
B Block
* Hirooki Goto (2 pts)
* Tomohiro Ishii (2 pts)
* Jon Moxley (2 pts)
* Juice Robinson (2 pts)
* Toru Yano (2 pts)
* Jeff Cobb (0 pts)
* Tetsuya Naito (0 pts)
* Taichi (0 pts)
* Shingo Takagi (0 pts)
* Jay White (0 pts)
The G1 Climax continues tomorrow featuring the following matches.
* Lance Archer vs. Bad Luck Fale
* Will Osprey vs. SANADA
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* Kota Ibushi vs. EVIL
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. KENTA