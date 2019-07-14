The NJPW G1 tournament continued today featuring A Block matches. KENTA defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of the show. Below are the full results.
Non-Tournament Matches
* Juice Robinson, Toa Henare, and Yota Tsuji defeated Hirooki Goto, Tomoaki Honma, and Yuya Uemura
* Jeff Cobb and Ren Narita defeated Jon Moxley and Shota Umino
* Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Jay White, Yujiro Takahashi, and Chase Owens
* Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and BUSHI
A Block Matches
* Lance Archer defeated Bad Luck Fale
* Will Ospreay defeated SANADA
* Kazuchika Okada defeated Zack Sabre, Jr.
* EVIL defeated Kota Ibushi
* KENTA defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi
Standings
A Block
* Lance Archer (4 pts)
* KENTA (4 pts)
* Kazuchika Okada (4 pts)
* Bad Luck Fale (2 pts)
* SANADA (2 pts)
* EVIL (2 pts)
* Will Ospreay (2 pts)
* Kota Ibushi (0 pts)
* Zack Sabre Jr. (0 pts)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi (0 pts)
B Block
* Hirooki Goto (2 pts)
* Tomohiro Ishii (2 pts)
* Jon Moxley (2 pts)
* Juice Robinson (2 pts)
* Toru Yano (2 pts)
* Jeff Cobb (0 pts)
* Tetsuya Naito (0 pts)
* Taichi (0 pts)
* Shingo Takagi (0 pts)
* Jay White (0 pts)
The G1 Climax continues tomorrow featuring the following matches.
* Toru Yano vs. Shingo Takagi
* Juice Robinson vs. Hirooki Goto
* Jeff Cobb vs. Jon Moxley
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jay White
* Tetsuya Naito vs. Taichi