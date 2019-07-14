The NJPW G1 tournament continued today featuring A Block matches. KENTA defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of the show. Below are the full results.

Non-Tournament Matches

* Juice Robinson, Toa Henare, and Yota Tsuji defeated Hirooki Goto, Tomoaki Honma, and Yuya Uemura

* Jeff Cobb and Ren Narita defeated Jon Moxley and Shota Umino

* Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Jay White, Yujiro Takahashi, and Chase Owens

* Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and BUSHI

A Block Matches

* Lance Archer defeated Bad Luck Fale

* Will Ospreay defeated SANADA

* Kazuchika Okada defeated Zack Sabre, Jr.

* EVIL defeated Kota Ibushi

* KENTA defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi

Standings

A Block

* Lance Archer (4 pts)

* KENTA (4 pts)

* Kazuchika Okada (4 pts)

* Bad Luck Fale (2 pts)

* SANADA (2 pts)

* EVIL (2 pts)

* Will Ospreay (2 pts)

* Kota Ibushi (0 pts)

* Zack Sabre Jr. (0 pts)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (0 pts)

B Block

* Hirooki Goto (2 pts)

* Tomohiro Ishii (2 pts)

* Jon Moxley (2 pts)

* Juice Robinson (2 pts)

* Toru Yano (2 pts)

* Jeff Cobb (0 pts)

* Tetsuya Naito (0 pts)

* Taichi (0 pts)

* Shingo Takagi (0 pts)

* Jay White (0 pts)

The G1 Climax continues tomorrow featuring the following matches.

* Toru Yano vs. Shingo Takagi

* Juice Robinson vs. Hirooki Goto

* Jeff Cobb vs. Jon Moxley

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jay White

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Taichi