The NJPW G1 tournament continued today featuring B Block matches. In the main event, Taichi defeated Tetsuya Naito to earn two points.
Below are the full results:
Non-Tournament Matches
* Kazuchika Okada and YOSHI-HASHI def. Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale
- Okada pinned Owens following a Rainmaker
* Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., Lance Archer and Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, KENTA, Clark Connors and Karl Fredericks
- Kanemaru pinned Connors following Deep Impact
* EVIL, SANADA and BUSHI def. Tomoaki Honma, Toa Henare and Ren Narita
- BUSHI pinned Narita following MX
* Kota Ibushi and Jushin Thunder Liger def. Shota Umino and Yota Tsuji
- Ibushi submitted Tsuji with a Single Leg Crab
B Block Matches
* Taichi def. Tetsuya Naito
* Tomohiro Ishii def. Jay White
* Jon Moxley def. Jeff Cobb
* Juice Robinson def. Hirooki Goto
* Shingo Takagi def. Toru Yano
Standings
A Block
* Lance Archer (4 pts)
* KENTA (4 pts)
* Kazuchika Okada (4 pts)
* Bad Luck Fale (2 pts)
* SANADA (2 pts)
* EVIL (2 pts)
* Will Ospreay (2 pts)
* Kota Ibushi (0 pts)
* Zack Sabre Jr. (0 pts)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi (0 pts)
B Block
* Tomohiro Ishii (4 pts)
* Jon Moxley (4 pts)
* Juice Robinson (4 pts)
* Hirooki Goto (2 pts)
* Toru Yano (2 pts)
* Taichi (2 pts)
* Shingo Takagi (2 pts)
* Jeff Cobb (0 pts)
* Tetsuya Naito (0 pts)
* Jay White (0 pts)
The G1 Climax continues Thursday, July 18 featuring the following matches:
* Kota Ibushi v. Will Ospreay (depending on Ospreay's health)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi v. Zack Sabre Jr.
* Kazuchika Okada v. Bad Luck Fale
* EVIL v. SANADA
* KENTA v. Lance Archer