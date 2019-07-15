The NJPW G1 tournament continued today featuring B Block matches. In the main event, Taichi defeated Tetsuya Naito to earn two points.

Below are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches



* Kazuchika Okada and YOSHI-HASHI def. Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale

- Okada pinned Owens following a Rainmaker

* Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., Lance Archer and Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, KENTA, Clark Connors and Karl Fredericks

- Kanemaru pinned Connors following Deep Impact

* EVIL, SANADA and BUSHI def. Tomoaki Honma, Toa Henare and Ren Narita

- BUSHI pinned Narita following MX

* Kota Ibushi and Jushin Thunder Liger def. Shota Umino and Yota Tsuji

- Ibushi submitted Tsuji with a Single Leg Crab

B Block Matches



* Taichi def. Tetsuya Naito

* Tomohiro Ishii def. Jay White

* Jon Moxley def. Jeff Cobb

* Juice Robinson def. Hirooki Goto

* Shingo Takagi def. Toru Yano

Standings



A Block



* Lance Archer (4 pts)

* KENTA (4 pts)

* Kazuchika Okada (4 pts)

* Bad Luck Fale (2 pts)

* SANADA (2 pts)

* EVIL (2 pts)

* Will Ospreay (2 pts)

* Kota Ibushi (0 pts)

* Zack Sabre Jr. (0 pts)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (0 pts)

B Block



* Tomohiro Ishii (4 pts)

* Jon Moxley (4 pts)

* Juice Robinson (4 pts)

* Hirooki Goto (2 pts)

* Toru Yano (2 pts)

* Taichi (2 pts)

* Shingo Takagi (2 pts)

* Jeff Cobb (0 pts)

* Tetsuya Naito (0 pts)

* Jay White (0 pts)

The G1 Climax continues Thursday, July 18 featuring the following matches:

* Kota Ibushi v. Will Ospreay (depending on Ospreay's health)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi v. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Kazuchika Okada v. Bad Luck Fale

* EVIL v. SANADA

* KENTA v. Lance Archer