The NJPW G1 tournament continued today featuring A Block matches. In the main event, Kota Ibushi defeated Will Ospreay to earn two points.
Below are the full results:
Non-Tournament Matches
* Jon Moxley and Shota Umino def. Tomohiro Ishii and Yuya Uemura
- Umino pinned Uemura following a Fisherman Suplex
* Jeff Cobb, Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI def. Juice Robinson, Toa Henare and Yota Tsuji
- YOSHI-HAHSI submitted Tsuji via Butterfly Lock
* Jay White, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens def. Toru Yano, Tomoaki Honma and Ren Narita
- Owens pinned Narita following a Package Piledriver
* Minoru Suzuki, Taichi and Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI and Shingo Takagi
- Suzuki pinned BUSHI following a Gotch Style Piledriver
A Block Matches
* Kota Ibushi def. Will Ospreay
* Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Zack Sabre Jr.
* Kazuchika Okada def. Bad Luck Fale
* EVIL def. SANADA
* KENTA def. Lance Archer
Standings
A Block
* KENTA (6 pts)
* Kazuchika Okada (6 pts)
* Lance Archer (4 pts)
* EVIL (4 pts)
* Bad Luck Fale (2 pts)
* SANADA (2 pts)
* Will Ospreay (2 pts)
* Kota Ibushi (2 pts)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi (2 pts)
* Zack Sabre Jr. (0 pts)
B Block
* Tomohiro Ishii (4 pts)
* Jon Moxley (4 pts)
* Juice Robinson (4 pts)
* Hirooki Goto (2 pts)
* Toru Yano (2 pts)
* Taichi (2 pts)
* Shingo Takagi (2 pts)
* Jeff Cobb (0 pts)
* Tetsuya Naito (0 pts)
* Jay White (0 pts)
The G1 Climax continues Friday, July 19 featuring the following B Block matches:
* Tomohiro Ishii v. Jon Moxley
* Hirooki Goto v. Tetsuya Naito
* Toru Yano v. Jay White
* Juice Robinson v. Jeff Cobb
* Shingo Takagi v. Taichi