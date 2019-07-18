The NJPW G1 tournament continued today featuring A Block matches. In the main event, Kota Ibushi defeated Will Ospreay to earn two points.

Below are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches

* Jon Moxley and Shota Umino def. Tomohiro Ishii and Yuya Uemura

- Umino pinned Uemura following a Fisherman Suplex

* Jeff Cobb, Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI def. Juice Robinson, Toa Henare and Yota Tsuji

- YOSHI-HAHSI submitted Tsuji via Butterfly Lock

* Jay White, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens def. Toru Yano, Tomoaki Honma and Ren Narita

- Owens pinned Narita following a Package Piledriver

* Minoru Suzuki, Taichi and Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI and Shingo Takagi

- Suzuki pinned BUSHI following a Gotch Style Piledriver

A Block Matches

* Kota Ibushi def. Will Ospreay

* Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Kazuchika Okada def. Bad Luck Fale

* EVIL def. SANADA

* KENTA def. Lance Archer

Standings

A Block

* KENTA (6 pts)

* Kazuchika Okada (6 pts)

* Lance Archer (4 pts)

* EVIL (4 pts)

* Bad Luck Fale (2 pts)

* SANADA (2 pts)

* Will Ospreay (2 pts)

* Kota Ibushi (2 pts)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (2 pts)

* Zack Sabre Jr. (0 pts)

B Block

* Tomohiro Ishii (4 pts)

* Jon Moxley (4 pts)

* Juice Robinson (4 pts)

* Hirooki Goto (2 pts)

* Toru Yano (2 pts)

* Taichi (2 pts)

* Shingo Takagi (2 pts)

* Jeff Cobb (0 pts)

* Tetsuya Naito (0 pts)

* Jay White (0 pts)

The G1 Climax continues Friday, July 19 featuring the following B Block matches:

* Tomohiro Ishii v. Jon Moxley

* Hirooki Goto v. Tetsuya Naito

* Toru Yano v. Jay White

* Juice Robinson v. Jeff Cobb

* Shingo Takagi v. Taichi