The NJPW G1 tournament continued today featuring B Block matches. In the main event, Jon Moxley defeated Tomohiro Ishii to earn two points. He is now the sole leader of Block B.

Below are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches

* Kazuchika Okada and YOSHI-HASHI def. Will Ospreay and Toa Henare

- YOSHI-HASHI pinned Henare following Kumagoroshi

* BUSHI, EVIL and SANADA def. Kota Ibushi, KENTA and Clark Connors

- BUSHI pinned Connors following MX

* Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer def. Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomoaki Honma

- Archer beat Honma following an EBD Claw

* Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Zack Sabre Jr.

- Fale pinned Kanemaru following a Grenade



B Block Matches

* Jon Moxley def. Tomohiro Ishii

* Tetsuya Naito def. Hirooki Goto

* Toru Yano def. Jay White

* Jeff Cobb def. Juice Robinson

* Shingo Takagi def. Taichi

Standings



A Block



* KENTA (6 pts)

* Kazuchika Okada (6 pts)

* Lance Archer (4 pts)

* EVIL (4 pts)

* Bad Luck Fale (2 pts)

* SANADA (2 pts)

* Will Ospreay (2 pts)

* Kota Ibushi (2 pts)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (2 pts)

* Zack Sabre Jr. (0 pts)

B Block



* Jon Moxley (6 pts)

* Tomohiro Ishii (4 pts)

* Juice Robinson (4 pts)

* Toru Yano (4 pts)

* Shingo Takagi (4 pts)

* Hirooki Goto (2 pts)

* Taichi (2 pts)

* Jeff Cobb (2 pts)

* Tetsuya Naito (2 pts)

* Jay White (0 pts)

The G1 Climax continues Saturday, July 20 featuring the following A Block matches:

* Kazuchika Okada v. Will Ospreay

* Kota Ibushi v. SANADA

* KENTA v. EVIL

* Hiroshi Tanahashi v. Lance Archer

* Zack Sabre Jr. v. Bad Luck Fale