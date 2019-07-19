The NJPW G1 tournament continued today featuring B Block matches. In the main event, Jon Moxley defeated Tomohiro Ishii to earn two points. He is now the sole leader of Block B.
Below are the full results:
Non-Tournament Matches
* Kazuchika Okada and YOSHI-HASHI def. Will Ospreay and Toa Henare
- YOSHI-HASHI pinned Henare following Kumagoroshi
* BUSHI, EVIL and SANADA def. Kota Ibushi, KENTA and Clark Connors
- BUSHI pinned Connors following MX
* Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer def. Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomoaki Honma
- Archer beat Honma following an EBD Claw
* Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Zack Sabre Jr.
- Fale pinned Kanemaru following a Grenade
B Block Matches
* Jon Moxley def. Tomohiro Ishii
* Tetsuya Naito def. Hirooki Goto
* Toru Yano def. Jay White
* Jeff Cobb def. Juice Robinson
* Shingo Takagi def. Taichi
Standings
A Block
* KENTA (6 pts)
* Kazuchika Okada (6 pts)
* Lance Archer (4 pts)
* EVIL (4 pts)
* Bad Luck Fale (2 pts)
* SANADA (2 pts)
* Will Ospreay (2 pts)
* Kota Ibushi (2 pts)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi (2 pts)
* Zack Sabre Jr. (0 pts)
B Block
* Jon Moxley (6 pts)
* Tomohiro Ishii (4 pts)
* Juice Robinson (4 pts)
* Toru Yano (4 pts)
* Shingo Takagi (4 pts)
* Hirooki Goto (2 pts)
* Taichi (2 pts)
* Jeff Cobb (2 pts)
* Tetsuya Naito (2 pts)
* Jay White (0 pts)
The G1 Climax continues Saturday, July 20 featuring the following A Block matches:
* Kazuchika Okada v. Will Ospreay
* Kota Ibushi v. SANADA
* KENTA v. EVIL
* Hiroshi Tanahashi v. Lance Archer
* Zack Sabre Jr. v. Bad Luck Fale