The NJPW G1 tournament continued today featuring A Block matches. In the main event, Kazuchika Okada defeated Will Ospreay. Below are the full results:
Non-Tournament Matches
* Jon Moxley and Shota Umino defeated Juice Robinson and Yota Tsuji
* Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Minoru Suzuki defeated Hirooki Goto, Toru Yano and Yuya Uemura
* Jay White, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens defeated Jeff Cobb, Toa Henare and Tomoaki Honma
* Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi and BUSHI defeated Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI and Ren Narita
A Block Matches
* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Bad Luck Fale
* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Lance Archer
* KENTA defeated EVIL
* Kota Ibushi defeated SANADA
* Kazuchika Okada defeated Will Ospreay
Standings
A Block
* KENTA (8 pts)
* Kazuchika Okada (8 pts)
* Lance Archer (4 pts)
* EVIL (4 pts)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi (4 pts)
* Kota Ibushi (4 pts)
* Bad Luck Fale (2 pts)
* SANADA (2 pts)
* Will Ospreay (2 pts)
* Zack Sabre Jr. (2 pts)
B Block
* Jon Moxley (6 pts)
* Tomohiro Ishii (4 pts)
* Juice Robinson (4 pts)
* Toru Yano (4 pts)
* Shingo Takagi (4 pts)
* Hirooki Goto (2 pts)
* Taichi (2 pts)
* Jeff Cobb (2 pts)
* Tetsuya Naito (2 pts)
* Jay White (0 pts)
The G1 Climax continues Wednesday, July 24 featuring the following B Block matches:
* Juice Robinson vs. Toru Yano
* Hirooki Goto vs. Taichi
* Jon Moxley vs. Shingo Takagi
* Jeff Cobb vs. Jay White
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tetsuya Naito