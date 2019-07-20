The NJPW G1 tournament continued today featuring A Block matches. In the main event, Kazuchika Okada defeated Will Ospreay. Below are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches

* Jon Moxley and Shota Umino defeated Juice Robinson and Yota Tsuji

* Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Minoru Suzuki defeated Hirooki Goto, Toru Yano and Yuya Uemura

* Jay White, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens defeated Jeff Cobb, Toa Henare and Tomoaki Honma

* Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi and BUSHI defeated Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI and Ren Narita

A Block Matches

* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Bad Luck Fale

* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Lance Archer

* KENTA defeated EVIL

* Kota Ibushi defeated SANADA

* Kazuchika Okada defeated Will Ospreay

Standings

A Block

* KENTA (8 pts)

* Kazuchika Okada (8 pts)

* Lance Archer (4 pts)

* EVIL (4 pts)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (4 pts)

* Kota Ibushi (4 pts)

* Bad Luck Fale (2 pts)

* SANADA (2 pts)

* Will Ospreay (2 pts)

* Zack Sabre Jr. (2 pts)

B Block

* Jon Moxley (6 pts)

* Tomohiro Ishii (4 pts)

* Juice Robinson (4 pts)

* Toru Yano (4 pts)

* Shingo Takagi (4 pts)

* Hirooki Goto (2 pts)

* Taichi (2 pts)

* Jeff Cobb (2 pts)

* Tetsuya Naito (2 pts)

* Jay White (0 pts)

The G1 Climax continues Wednesday, July 24 featuring the following B Block matches:

* Juice Robinson vs. Toru Yano

* Hirooki Goto vs. Taichi

* Jon Moxley vs. Shingo Takagi

* Jeff Cobb vs. Jay White

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Tetsuya Naito