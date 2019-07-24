The NJPW G1 tournament continued today featuring B Block matches. In the main event, Tetsuya Naito defeated Tomohiro Ishii to earn two points.

Below are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches

* Kazuchika Okada, YOSHI-HASHI and Toa Henare def. KENTA, Clark Connors and Karl Fredericks

- YOSHI-HASHI submitted Connors via Butterfly Lock

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Shota Umino def. Kota Ibushi and Ren Narita

- Tanahashi pinned Narita following a Sling Blade

* Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr. and Lance Archer def. EVIL, BUSHI and SANADA

- Suzuki pinned BUSHI following a Gotch Style Piledriver

* Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens def. Will Ospreay, Tomoaki Honma and Yuya Uemura

- Takahashi pinned Uemura following Pimp Juice DDT

B Block Matches

* Tetsuya Naito def. Tomohiro Ishii

* Jay White def. Jeff Cobb

* Jon Moxley def. Shingo Takagi

* Taichi def. Hirooki Goto

* Juice Robinson def. Toru Yano

Standings

A Block



* KENTA (8 pts)

* Kazuchika Okada (8 pts)

* Lance Archer (4 pts)

* EVIL (4 pts)

* Kota Ibushi (4 pts)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (4 pts)

* Bad Luck Fale (2 pts)

* SANADA (2 pts)

* Will Ospreay (2 pts)

* Zack Sabre Jr. (2 pts)

B Block

* Jon Moxley (8 pts)

* Juice Robinson (6 pts)

* Tomohiro Ishii (4 pts)

* Toru Yano (4 pts)

* Shingo Takagi (4 pts)

* Tetsuya Naito (4 pts)

* Taichi (4 pts)

* Hirooki Goto (2 pts)

* Jeff Cobb (2 pts)

* Jay White (2 pts)

The G1 Climax continues Saturday, July 27 featuring the following A Block matches:

* Kazuchika Okada v. KENTA

* Hiroshi Tanahashi v. SANADA

* EVIL v. Zack Sabre Jr.

* WIll Ospreay v. Bad Luck Fale

* Kota Ibushi v. Lance Archer