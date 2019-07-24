The NJPW G1 tournament continued today featuring B Block matches. In the main event, Tetsuya Naito defeated Tomohiro Ishii to earn two points.
Below are the full results:
Non-Tournament Matches
* Kazuchika Okada, YOSHI-HASHI and Toa Henare def. KENTA, Clark Connors and Karl Fredericks
- YOSHI-HASHI submitted Connors via Butterfly Lock
* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Shota Umino def. Kota Ibushi and Ren Narita
- Tanahashi pinned Narita following a Sling Blade
* Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr. and Lance Archer def. EVIL, BUSHI and SANADA
- Suzuki pinned BUSHI following a Gotch Style Piledriver
* Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens def. Will Ospreay, Tomoaki Honma and Yuya Uemura
- Takahashi pinned Uemura following Pimp Juice DDT
B Block Matches
* Tetsuya Naito def. Tomohiro Ishii
* Jay White def. Jeff Cobb
* Jon Moxley def. Shingo Takagi
* Taichi def. Hirooki Goto
* Juice Robinson def. Toru Yano
Standings
A Block
* KENTA (8 pts)
* Kazuchika Okada (8 pts)
* Lance Archer (4 pts)
* EVIL (4 pts)
* Kota Ibushi (4 pts)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi (4 pts)
* Bad Luck Fale (2 pts)
* SANADA (2 pts)
* Will Ospreay (2 pts)
* Zack Sabre Jr. (2 pts)
B Block
* Jon Moxley (8 pts)
* Juice Robinson (6 pts)
* Tomohiro Ishii (4 pts)
* Toru Yano (4 pts)
* Shingo Takagi (4 pts)
* Tetsuya Naito (4 pts)
* Taichi (4 pts)
* Hirooki Goto (2 pts)
* Jeff Cobb (2 pts)
* Jay White (2 pts)
The G1 Climax continues Saturday, July 27 featuring the following A Block matches:
* Kazuchika Okada v. KENTA
* Hiroshi Tanahashi v. SANADA
* EVIL v. Zack Sabre Jr.
* WIll Ospreay v. Bad Luck Fale
* Kota Ibushi v. Lance Archer