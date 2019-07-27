The NJPW G1 tournament continued today featuring A Block matches. In the main event, Kazuchika Okada defeated KENTA. Below are the full results.

Non-Tournament Matches

* Minoru Suzuki, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Taichi defeated Jeff Cobb, Yota Tsuji, and Ren Narita

* Jay White, Chase Owens and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Juice Robinson, Toa Henare, and Tomoaki Honma

* Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano defeated Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI

* Tetsuya Naito and Shingo Takagi defeated Jon Moxley and Shota Umino

A Block Matches

* Kota Ibushi defeated Lance Archer

* Will Ospreay defeated Bad Luck Fale (via DQ)

* EVIL defeated Zack Sabre Jr.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated SANADA

* Kazuchika Okada defeated KENTA

Standings

A Block

* Kazuchika Okada (10 pts)

* KENTA (8 pts)

* EVIL (6 pts)

* Kota Ibushi (6 pts)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (6 pts)

* Lance Archer (4 pts)

* Will Ospreay (4 pts)

* Bad Luck Fale (2 pts)

* SANADA (2 pts)

* Zack Sabre Jr. (2 pts)

B Block

* Jon Moxley (8 pts)

* Juice Robinson (6 pts)

* Tomohiro Ishii (4 pts)

* Toru Yano (4 pts)

* Shingo Takagi (4 pts)

* Tetsuya Naito (4 pts)

* Taichi (4 pts)

* Hirooki Goto (2 pts)

* Jeff Cobb (2 pts)

* Jay White (2 pts)

The G1 Climax continues tomorrow featuring the following B Block matches:

* Hirooki Goto vs. Toru Yano

* Juice Robinson vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Jeff Cobb vs. Taichi

* Shingo Takagi vs. Jay White

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Jon Moxley