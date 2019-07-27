The NJPW G1 tournament continued today featuring A Block matches. In the main event, Kazuchika Okada defeated KENTA. Below are the full results.
Non-Tournament Matches
* Minoru Suzuki, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Taichi defeated Jeff Cobb, Yota Tsuji, and Ren Narita
* Jay White, Chase Owens and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Juice Robinson, Toa Henare, and Tomoaki Honma
* Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano defeated Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI
* Tetsuya Naito and Shingo Takagi defeated Jon Moxley and Shota Umino
A Block Matches
* Kota Ibushi defeated Lance Archer
* Will Ospreay defeated Bad Luck Fale (via DQ)
* EVIL defeated Zack Sabre Jr.
* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated SANADA
* Kazuchika Okada defeated KENTA
Standings
A Block
* Kazuchika Okada (10 pts)
* KENTA (8 pts)
* EVIL (6 pts)
* Kota Ibushi (6 pts)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi (6 pts)
* Lance Archer (4 pts)
* Will Ospreay (4 pts)
* Bad Luck Fale (2 pts)
* SANADA (2 pts)
* Zack Sabre Jr. (2 pts)
B Block
* Jon Moxley (8 pts)
* Juice Robinson (6 pts)
* Tomohiro Ishii (4 pts)
* Toru Yano (4 pts)
* Shingo Takagi (4 pts)
* Tetsuya Naito (4 pts)
* Taichi (4 pts)
* Hirooki Goto (2 pts)
* Jeff Cobb (2 pts)
* Jay White (2 pts)
The G1 Climax continues tomorrow featuring the following B Block matches:
* Hirooki Goto vs. Toru Yano
* Juice Robinson vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Jeff Cobb vs. Taichi
* Shingo Takagi vs. Jay White
* Tetsuya Naito vs. Jon Moxley