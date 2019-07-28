The NJPW G1 tournament continued today featuring B Block matches. In the main event, Jon Moxley defeated Tetsuya Naito. Below are the full results.

Non-Tournament Matches

* Ren Narita defeated Yuya Uemura

* Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens defeated Tomoaki Honma, Toa Henare and Kota Ibushi

* Lance Archer, Minoru Suzuki, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, YOSHI-HASHI and Shota Umino

* EVIL, SANADA and BUSHI defeated KENTA, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Karl Fredericks

B Block Matches

* Hirooki Goto defeated Toru Yano

* Tomohiro Ishii defeated Juice Robinson

* Jeff Cobb defeated Taichi

* Jay White defeated Shingo Takagi

* Jon Moxley defeated Tetsuya Naito

Standings

A Block

* Kazuchika Okada (10 pts)

* KENTA (8 pts)

* EVIL (6 pts)

* Kota Ibushi (6 pts)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (6 pts)

* Lance Archer (4 pts)

* Will Ospreay (4 pts)

* Bad Luck Fale (2 pts)

* SANADA (2 pts)

* Zack Sabre Jr. (2 pts)

B Block

* Jon Moxley (10 pts)

* Juice Robinson (6 pts)

* Tomohiro Ishii (6 pts)

* Toru Yano (4 pts)

* Shingo Takagi (4 pts)

* Tetsuya Naito (4 pts)

* Taichi (4 pts)

* Hirooki Goto (4 pts)

* Jeff Cobb (4 pts)

* Jay White (4 pts)

The G1 Climax continues on Tuesday featuring the following A Block matches:

* Kota Ibushi vs. Bad Luck Fale

* Will Ospreay vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Lance Archer

* KENTA vs. SANADA

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. EVIL