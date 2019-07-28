The NJPW G1 tournament continued today featuring B Block matches. In the main event, Jon Moxley defeated Tetsuya Naito. Below are the full results.
Non-Tournament Matches
* Ren Narita defeated Yuya Uemura
* Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens defeated Tomoaki Honma, Toa Henare and Kota Ibushi
* Lance Archer, Minoru Suzuki, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, YOSHI-HASHI and Shota Umino
* EVIL, SANADA and BUSHI defeated KENTA, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Karl Fredericks
B Block Matches
* Hirooki Goto defeated Toru Yano
* Tomohiro Ishii defeated Juice Robinson
* Jeff Cobb defeated Taichi
* Jay White defeated Shingo Takagi
* Jon Moxley defeated Tetsuya Naito
Standings
A Block
* Kazuchika Okada (10 pts)
* KENTA (8 pts)
* EVIL (6 pts)
* Kota Ibushi (6 pts)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi (6 pts)
* Lance Archer (4 pts)
* Will Ospreay (4 pts)
* Bad Luck Fale (2 pts)
* SANADA (2 pts)
* Zack Sabre Jr. (2 pts)
B Block
* Jon Moxley (10 pts)
* Juice Robinson (6 pts)
* Tomohiro Ishii (6 pts)
* Toru Yano (4 pts)
* Shingo Takagi (4 pts)
* Tetsuya Naito (4 pts)
* Taichi (4 pts)
* Hirooki Goto (4 pts)
* Jeff Cobb (4 pts)
* Jay White (4 pts)
The G1 Climax continues on Tuesday featuring the following A Block matches:
* Kota Ibushi vs. Bad Luck Fale
* Will Ospreay vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Lance Archer
* KENTA vs. SANADA
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. EVIL