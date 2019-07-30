The NJPW G1 tournament continued today featuring A Block matches. In the main event, Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated EVIL to earn two points.
Below are the full results:
Non-Tournament Matches
* Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi and BUSHI def. Juice Robinson, Jeff Cobb and Toa Henare
- Takagi pinned Henare following the Pumping Bomber
* Jay White, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens def. Minoru Suzuki, Taichi and Yoshinobu Kanemaru
- Owens pinned Kanemaru following the Package Piledriver
* Toru Yano and Ren Narita def. Jon Moxley and Shota Umino
- Yano pinned Umino following a rollup
* Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI and Yota Tsuji def. Tomohiro Ishii, Tomoaki Honma and Yuya Uemura
- YOSHI-HASHI submitted Uemura with a Butterfly Lock
A Block Matches
* Hiroshi Tanahashi def. EVIL
* SANADA def. KENTA
* Kazuchika Okada def. Lance Archer
* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Will Ospreay
* Kota Ibushi def. Bad Luck Fale
Standings
A Block
* Kazuchika Okada (12 pts)
* KENTA (8 pts)
* Kota Ibushi (8 pts)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi (8 pts)
* EVIL (6 pts)
* Lance Archer (4 pts)
* Will Ospreay (4 pts)
* SANADA (4 pts)
* Zack Sabre Jr. (4 pts)
* Bad Luck Fale (2 pts)
B Block
* Jon Moxley (10 pts)
* Juice Robinson (6 pts)
* Tomohiro Ishii (6 pts)
* Toru Yano (4 pts)
* Shingo Takagi (4 pts)
* Tetsuya Naito (4 pts)
* Taichi (4 pts)
* Hirooki Goto (4 pts)
* Jeff Cobb (4 pts)
* Jay White (4 pts)
The G1 Climax continues Thursday, August 1 featuring the following B Block matches:
* Tomohiro Ishii v. Hirooki Goto
* Taichi v. Jay White
* Juice Robinson v. Tetsuya Naito
* Toru Yano v. Jon Moxley
* Jeff Cobb v. Shingo Takagi