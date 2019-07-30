The NJPW G1 tournament continued today featuring A Block matches. In the main event, Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated EVIL to earn two points.

Below are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches



* Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi and BUSHI def. Juice Robinson, Jeff Cobb and Toa Henare

- Takagi pinned Henare following the Pumping Bomber

* Jay White, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens def. Minoru Suzuki, Taichi and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

- Owens pinned Kanemaru following the Package Piledriver

* Toru Yano and Ren Narita def. Jon Moxley and Shota Umino

- Yano pinned Umino following a rollup

* Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI and Yota Tsuji def. Tomohiro Ishii, Tomoaki Honma and Yuya Uemura

- YOSHI-HASHI submitted Uemura with a Butterfly Lock

A Block Matches



* Hiroshi Tanahashi def. EVIL

* SANADA def. KENTA

* Kazuchika Okada def. Lance Archer

* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Will Ospreay

* Kota Ibushi def. Bad Luck Fale

Standings



A Block



* Kazuchika Okada (12 pts)

* KENTA (8 pts)

* Kota Ibushi (8 pts)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (8 pts)

* EVIL (6 pts)

* Lance Archer (4 pts)

* Will Ospreay (4 pts)

* SANADA (4 pts)

* Zack Sabre Jr. (4 pts)

* Bad Luck Fale (2 pts)



B Block



* Jon Moxley (10 pts)

* Juice Robinson (6 pts)

* Tomohiro Ishii (6 pts)

* Toru Yano (4 pts)

* Shingo Takagi (4 pts)

* Tetsuya Naito (4 pts)

* Taichi (4 pts)

* Hirooki Goto (4 pts)

* Jeff Cobb (4 pts)

* Jay White (4 pts)

The G1 Climax continues Thursday, August 1 featuring the following B Block matches:

* Tomohiro Ishii v. Hirooki Goto

* Taichi v. Jay White

* Juice Robinson v. Tetsuya Naito

* Toru Yano v. Jon Moxley

* Jeff Cobb v. Shingo Takagi