NJPW G1 Climax: Dallas will take place tomorrow from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Join us for live coverage beginning at 6 pm ET. The event will air live on AXS TV.
Tomorrow's card will be the kickoff of this year's G1 Climax, featuring the A Block matches. Kota Ibushi will take on a returning KENTA, while Kazuchika Okada will square off with Hiroshi Tanahashi. Below is the full card.
A BLOCK MATCH
Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
A BLOCK MATCH
Kota Ibushi vs. KENTA
A BLOCK MATCH
SANADA vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
A BLOCK MATCH
EVIL vs. Bad Luck Fale
A BLOCK MATCH
Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer
Jushin Thunder Liger, Juice Robinson, and Toru Yano vs. BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, and Tetsuya Naito
YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto vs. Chase Owens and Jay White
Shota Umino and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Ren Narita
SHO and YOH vs. Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga