NJPW G1 Climax: Dallas will take place tomorrow from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Join us for live coverage beginning at 6 pm ET. The event will air live on AXS TV.

Tomorrow's card will be the kickoff of this year's G1 Climax, featuring the A Block matches. Kota Ibushi will take on a returning KENTA, while Kazuchika Okada will square off with Hiroshi Tanahashi. Below is the full card.

A BLOCK MATCH

Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

A BLOCK MATCH

Kota Ibushi vs. KENTA

A BLOCK MATCH

SANADA vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

A BLOCK MATCH

EVIL vs. Bad Luck Fale

A BLOCK MATCH

Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer

Jushin Thunder Liger, Juice Robinson, and Toru Yano vs. BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, and Tetsuya Naito

YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto vs. Chase Owens and Jay White

Shota Umino and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Ren Narita

SHO and YOH vs. Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga