- This week's WWE SmackDown was set to feature WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, with a future title shot on the line, but the match never happened.

Above is backstage video of Peyton Royce and Billie Kay saying they couldn't compete due to a "very dangerous case of puppy fever." Rose and Deville confronted them, but then Paige appeared with Asuka and Kairi Sane. The champions left while Rose and Deville had words with Paige and The Kabuki Warriors.

This adds to the speculation on WWE doing Asuka and Sane vs. Rose and Deville vs. The IIconics for the titles at SummerSlam.

- The dark main event after tonight's WWE 205 Live tapings from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee saw SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley retain her title over Charlotte Flair.

- WWE once again teased a career-altering announcement from Daniel Bryan this week but no announcement was made. As seen below, Bryan appeared in a backstage segment with Rowan and the storyline was that he had requested time to make the announcement. Bryan just walked off, continuing the storyline tease for at least one more week.