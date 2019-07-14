WWE has just announced that the No Holds Barred tag team match with The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre will open tonight's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

It's believed that the pay-per-view will close with the Winners Take All Extreme Rules match with Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

Remember to join us for live Extreme Rules coverage beginning at 6pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show. The Kickoff will feature Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor.