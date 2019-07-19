No Way Jose recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and said the biggest lesson he's learned about succeeding in WWE is to be patient.

"Patience. You hear it a lot, and I know it is cliché, but this is a marathon, not a sprint," Jose said. "I'm not expecting anything, but I am ready to perform and deliver on whatever they have for me. This company has been around for a very long time, and will continue to be in the future, and I am a piece of the puzzle right now, happy to fit in wherever I can.

"You need patience and to be at the right place at the right time. I need to be ready when my name is called. It's a dream come true to work for WWE, and I'm here for whatever they need me to do."

Jose was also asked how he moves forward in WWE, to elevate himself to a higher spot on the card, and to make himself valuable to WWE. The interview was done to promote a recent "Be a STAR" anti-bullying rally at a Massachusetts Boys & Girls Club, and Jose said a big part of moving forward in WWE has to do with staying involved in the community. He talked about following in the footsteps of Titus O'Neil.

"Staying involved in the community is a big part of it. I've watched Titus O'Neil, and that's the main name that comes into my focus. People might remember him for sliding into the ring, but he is really a person who has made an incredible impact here.

"Titus is a very valuable asset, and that goes beyond wrestling. I've learned that type of perspective. There is always something out there bigger than yourself. There are different ways you can make yourself valuable, and that goes deeper than just titles. Every one of us wants to main event WrestleMania, but not all of us will do it. Staying patient is important, and working so hard that the company has to realize your value."