WWE NXT and 205 Live star Oney Lorcan posted on his Twitter the top five people he wants to fight. The list includes Vince McMahon, Triple H, Eric Bischoff, Paul Heyman, who both were just hired as Executive Directors for SmackDown Live and RAW.

Lorcan's last name listed isn't from WWE but from NJPW, Minoru Suzuki.

In his Twitter post, Oney didn't give any in-depth explanation, he just simply wrote, "TOP 5 GUYS I WANT TO FIGHT."

Below is his list: