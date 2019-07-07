- In Sheamus' latest Celtic Warrior Workout, he works out with Tony Sentmanat and his RealWorld Tactical Training method. Sentmanat is a former Marine and SWAT Operator.

- NXT UK's Xia Brookside shared about her minor car accident in Japan in a series of tweets. In her first tweet, she wrote about how her last day in Japan, she crashed once, drove over a curb, and almost went into a back of a car. She also wrote how she was cut up and experienced Japanese road rage for the first time.

In her second tweet, Brookside explained that the bumper was hanging off from the crash into a metal staircase. In her last tweet, she assured fans that they are all safe and don't worry.

My last day in japan. Crashed once. Driven over a curb. Almost went into the back of a car. Been cut up. Experienced Japanese road rage for the first time.



???? please d'n't kill me. I want to go home tomorrow ???? — Xia Brookside (@XiaBrooksideWWE) July 6, 2019

Ps. Our bumper is hanging off from the initial crash into a metal stair case ?? — Xia Brookside (@XiaBrooksideWWE) July 6, 2019

This came across a lot worse by the looks of my inbox. We are all safe! The bumper is hanging off but we hit something stationary. So don't worry! ????



Thank you for your messages ?? https://t.co/IkGmA9Rct0 — Xia Brookside (@XiaBrooksideWWE) July 6, 2019

- WWE shared a photo of the current it couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch hugging from yesterday's Live Show in Washington, D.C. Baron Corbin, who with Lacey Evans is in a match against the couple at Extreme Rules, replied to the photo, "This makes me sick!"

