WWE NXT and 205 Live Star Oney Lorcan revealed on Twitter that he was once banned from the WWE and that Fandango was the one who called him about the ban being lifted.

According to his tweet, in 2011 he was banned from WWE for life by Vince McMahon and was escorted out of the arena by the police. He said that it was because he was out of control.

It wasn't until 2015 on Christmas Eve when Lorcan got a call about the ban being lifted. Fandango called him saying, "The ban has been lifted, Baby." At the end of his tweet, Lorcan said ask Fandango about it.

Below is his tweet:

BACK IN 2011 I WAS OUT OF CONTROL AND VINCE MCMAHON BANNED ME FOR LIFE AND HAD ME ESCORTED OUT OF THE ARENA BY POLICE BUT THEN FANDANGO CALLED ME ON CHRISTMAS EVE IN 2015 AND SAYS TO ME HE SAYS THE BAN HAD BEEN LIFTED BABY ASK FANDANGO ABOUT IT — ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) July 19, 2019



