Paige recently spoke with TalkSport and said she would like to see her brothers, Zack and Roy, signed to work the WWE NXT UK brand. She said she feels like WWE is dropping the ball by not signing them following the "Fighting with My Family" movie.

"I would definitely do appearances for NXT UK, but I just want my brothers to be apart of it – Zack and Roy. I just think the WWE are dropping the ball when it comes to my brothers and I'm not just saying that being bias, but the movie came out and they've got this elevation right now, great gimmicks and they could be in NXT UK in a heartbeat.

"And they want to do that. And I would love to go and make appearances, even if I'm the one that comes out and introduces my brothers to the NXT UK universe. It would be such a good moment for them. NXT UK need to get their s--t together and hire my brothers. My mum and dad could be producers too, come on, dudes!," she laughed.

Paige is currently working as the manager for Asuka and Kairi Sane on the WWE SmackDown brand. She talked about pitching ideas with Asuka and Ronda Rousey after she was forced to retire from the ring due to her neck. She also revealed that after the SmackDown General Manager role was nixed, WWE offered her the role of a Producer but she turned it down.

"After retiring, I pitched to manage Ronda Rousey and Asuka," she said. "I've always pitched for Asuka because I think she is such an amazing athlete and a wonderful person, the only thing she really lacks is the microphone skills.

"Obviously I then had the GM role that I loved, but after that they offered me a role as a producer and I actually said yes. But after a few weeks I had to tell them I didn't actually want to do that. It's an amazing job, don't get me wrong, but at 26/27, I still want to be in front of the camera and I don't want to hang my boots up in that regard just yet."