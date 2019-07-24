The partnership between Ring of Honor and the National Wrestling Alliance has come to an end, according to PWInsider. The two sides reportedly had an amicable split, but have left the door open down the road to partner up again.

NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis was originally advertised for ROH Summer Supercard on August 9 in Toronto, but he will no longer be working the event.

NWA Vice President Dave Lagana—who had produced numerous videos for ROH over the last several months—also finished up with ROH this past weekend. NWA President Billy Corgan is looking to put together a weekly stand-alone NWA series later this year.

The two promotions worked together for last April's NWA Crockett Cup where PCO and Brody King won the tournament and are the current NWA World Tag Team Champions.