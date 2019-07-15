Above is the full WWE Watch Along livestream from last night's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, featuring hosts Cathy Kelley and Pat McAfee with a number of guests including Dana Brooke, Matt Hardy, Ali, The Viking Raiders, WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, WWE Hall of Famers Jeff Jarrett and Beth Phoenix, and more.

One of the most talked about highlights from the stream on social media was Dana saying she wishes WWE would bring Emma back so they could team together for a run at the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

The stream also featured McAfee taking a kendo stick shot to the back from Hardy. You can see a clip of that below: