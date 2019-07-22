- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring hotel room intruders.

- WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels turns 54 years old today while WWE 205 Live Superstar Akira Tozawa turns 34, and WWE RAW Superstar Fandango turns 38. Also, today would have been the 95th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer The Fabulous Moolah and the 60th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer David Von Erich.

- Paul Heyman took to Twitter today to issue warnings to Seth Rollins ahead of tonight's RAW Reunion special and the SummerSlam match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

He wrote, "Ladies and Gentlemen, my client BRRRRRRRRRRRRRROCK LESNAR is the multi-time and NEEEEEEEEEEEEW reigning defending undisputed @WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion. #WeToldYouSo Good morning @WWERollins. Please take this very personally."

Heyman continued, "Dear @WWERollins, Just a few notes, on this BEAST-ly morning of the historic @WWE #RAWReunion: (1) My client, @BrockLesnar is the reigning defending undisputed @WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion (2) That means you're NOT (3) We're not laughing with you. We're laughing AT you!"

You can see these tweets and another pre-RAW tweet from the Executive Director below:

