Paul Heyman appeared on tonight's WWE RAW and teased Brock Lesnar for Sunday's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view from Philadelphia.

Heyman first announced that Lesnar would be at Extreme Rules to cash in his Money In the Bank contract on either WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins or WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. He then admitted that it was just a tease, and that Lesnar might show up, or he might not be there.

Kofi is set to defend against Samoa Joe at Sunday's pay-per-view from Philadelphia. Rollins will be teaming with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch in the Winners Take All Extreme Rules match against Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin.

You can see a few shots from tonight's segment with Heyman below: