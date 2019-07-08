- This week's WWE RAW saw The Viking Raiders win a squash match over two local enhancement talents, billed as Colin and Devin Justin. Colin was played by New Jersey indie wrestler Justin Corino of the WrestlePro promotion, and Devin was played by JP Grayson of Northeast Wrestling. Above is footage from the match.

- "When I'm Gone" by Dirty Honey has been announced as the official theme song for Sunday's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

- This week's RAW featured several big plugs for EVOLVE Wrestling and the 10th Anniversary Celebration that will air live on the WWE Network this Saturday night. As seen below, booker Gabe Sapolsky, who also works with WWE now, took to Twitter to comment on the plugs, and was praised by Paul Heyman.

"That was something to see the EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Celebration plugged on #WWERaw. This is going to be a special night. We are leaving our hearts in the 2300 Arena in South Philly on Saturday. Join us in person or watch LIVE on WWE Network," Sapolsky wrote.

Heyman responded and wrote, "@BookItGabe I am very proud of you. Make history in Philadelphia this Saturday, please. I expect nothing less from you and the #EVOLVE crew!"

Below are the related tweets and a shot of the plug from RAW, including comments from Lance Storm:

