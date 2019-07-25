The official WWE SummerSlam 2019 poster has been released, as seen below. The poster features WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

Lesnar is scheduled to defend his title at SummerSlam against Rollins, while Kingston will put his title on the line against Randy Orton. Lynch will defend her belt against Natalya. Reigns has not been announced for a match at the show as of yet.

WWE SummerSlam takes place on August 11 from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. You can check out all of the latest SummerSlam news and updated card here.