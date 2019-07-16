- It looks like the first challenger for WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will be Ali. A backstage segment aired on this week's SmackDown that saw Ali confront Nakamura. You can see that segment above.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts saw Heavy Machinery defeat The B Team with The Compactor. Our correspondent noted that Otis and his Caterpillar were very over with the crowd.

- WWE teased another new title feud on this week's SmackDown - Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. SmackDown saw Orton, Samoa Joe and Elias defeat The New Day in six-man action. Kofi took the pin from Orton to end the match, as seen below: