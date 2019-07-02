- The Lucha House Party did not appear live on this week's WWE RAW episode but WWE did bring them out in front of the live crowd at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. WWE posted this video of Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik tossing items to the fans in the crowd during a commercial break. They will return to TV on this week's WWE 205 Live episode to face The Singh Brothers.

- As noted, WWE did an angle on this week's RAW with Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley that saw their Falls Count Anywhere match end with a stage explosion. WWE noted in a storyline medical update that Strowman may have suffered a ruptured spleen, while Lashley was resting comfortably. You can see their post-RAW storyline update below:

Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley admitted to local medical facility following Falls Count Anywhere Match on Raw Following the conclusion of Raw's opening Falls Count Anywhere Match, both Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley were admitted to a local medical facility as a result of injuries sustained during a crash through the Raw stage's LED board. As reported by the Raw broadcast team, Lashley is resting comfortably and is undergoing further evaluation, while Strowman might have suffered a ruptured spleen. Stay tuned to WWE.com as more information becomes available on Strowman's condition.

- Below is a promo for this week's WWE SmackDown episode from San Antonio, featuring WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Samoa Joe facing off before their upcoming Extreme Rules match. Corey Graves noted during RAW commentary that he's heard rumors of Joe vs. Kofi being changed to a Ladder Match.