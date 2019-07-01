The opening of tonight's WWE RAW saw Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley work a Falls Count Anywhere match until Strowman put Lashley through part of the Titantron.

This led to a big explosion backstage as WWE had pyro go off several times to add to the chaos. The announcers played up the seriousness of the situation as Strowman and Lashley were loaded up on stretchers by paramedics, then driven away in ambulances after the commercial. As seen in the photos and videos below, WWE really tried to make the angle feel real and dramatic.

It looks like WWE may have done the stage explosion angle to make way for a new stage and set. @Wrestlevotes reported on Twitter that the company has been working on having a new stage designed and built. It was speculated that this angle may have been done to speed up the arrival of the new set.

