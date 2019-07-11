WWE officials held a creating meeting on Wednesday night to work on plans for Sunday's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. There's no word yet on if they have any major angles planned for Sunday's show, but we will keep you updated.

Extreme Rules could see the end of some storylines as new RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman and new SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff are expected to have a clean creative slate when they really start to ease into their new roles next week.

There's been speculation on two possible additions to the Extreme Rules card - Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor, and Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.

Nakamura and Balor returned to TV action on this week's SmackDown, and Nakamura defeated Balor in a non-title match. WWE has been teasing a title match between the two for a few weeks now. The Kabuki Warriors, Sane and Asuka, recently earned a title shot from The IIconics by winning a non-title match in Tokyo, Japan. The two teams did a backstage segment on this week's SmackDown where manager Paige announced that The Kabuki Warriors will get their title shot... eventually. For what it's worth, Kay tweeted the following response to Paige's statement and said the title match won't be happening:

Extreme Rules takes place on Sunday from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. They currently have 10 matches announced for the card, but none have been confirmed for the Kickoff pre-show. The current card looks like this:

Winners Take All Extreme Rules Match

Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

2-on-1 Handicap Match for the SmackDown Women's Title

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Bayley (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Tony Nese vs. Drew Gulak (c)

WWE United States Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Ricochet (c)

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

Heavy Machinery vs. The New Day vs. Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

The Usos vs. The Revival (c)

No Holds Barred Match

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre

Last Man Standing Match

Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

Cesaro vs. Aleister Black