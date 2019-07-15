- WWE posted this video of RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch supporting boyfriend Seth Rollins after WWE Extreme Rules went off the air. An emotional Rollins apologized to Lynch and the fans for letting them down by losing the WWE Universal Title to Brock Lesnar. As noted, Lesnar cashed in his Money In the Bank title shot and defeated Rollins right after Rollins and Lynch won the Winners Take All Extreme Rules main event over Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.

- WWE RAW Superstar Heath Slater turns 36 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Mil Mascaras turns 77 and former WWE Diva Cherry turns 44.

- The opening match at Sunday's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view saw The Undertaker team with Roman Reigns for a win over Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. Reigns took to Twitter after the match and commented on teaming with The Dead Man.

"Those who know, know. No one like #TheDeadman. #Respect #ExtremeRules," Reigns wrote.

