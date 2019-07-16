WWE is hosting their second-ever tryouts camp in Shanghai, China this week.

There are 30 men and 10 women participating in the camp, from mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand. The tryouts are being ran by WWE Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom, Coach Robbie Brookside, Coach Johnny Moss and Coach Serena Deeb. WWE NXT Superstars Xia Li, Boa, Rocky, Reina Gonzalez and Kona Reeves are also there helping out, as well as referee Jessika Carr.

Notable talents participating in the camp include Ma Zhu Jiang from Pro Wrestling NOAH, boxer Peng Qu, Tajiri protege Jiro Kuroshio, We Love Wrestling's Gao Yuan, Alexis Lee, Andruew Tang, and Vernice Crystal Gabriel, who was originally announced for the 2018 Mae Young Classic but then removed from the listing.

