PWG Sixteen took place last night at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Multiple AEW stars were in action, including: The Dark Order, The Best Friends, Darby Allin, MJF, Joey Janela, and Jungle Boy (with Luchasaurus).

In the main event, The Rascalz retained the PWG World Tag Team Championship over LAX in ladder match. Below are the full results (H/T SoCal Uncensored).

* Trey Miguel defeated Andy Brown

* The Dark Order defeated The Best Friends

* Darby Allin defeated MJF

* Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus defeated Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, and Puma King

* Joey Janela (with Luchasaurus) defeated Jungle Boy

* Brody King defeated David Starr

* The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) (c) defeated LAX (Santana & Ortiz) (Ladder Match for the PWG World Tag Team Championship)