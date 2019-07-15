R-Truth defeated Drake Maverick on tonight's WWE RAW to become the new WWE 24/7 Champion once again.
The title change came at the hotel room of Drake and wife Renee Michelle as they were about to finally consummate their recent marriage. Truth earlier bribed a hotel worker and had a referee dress up as room service to gain access to the room.
This is Truth's 9th reign with the WWE 24/7 Title. Drake had been champing since winning it from Truth on the July 1 RAW episode from Dallas.
Below are a few shots from tonight's angle and title change on RAW:
