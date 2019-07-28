NXT held a live event in Fort Pierce, Florida last night where Rachael Ellering (with Deonna Purrazzo) took on Lacey Lane.

According to fans in attendance, during the match Ellering hurt her knee, causing a stop to the bout. Medical staff checked on Ellering in the ring and she was then helped to the back, which you can see in the photos below. No word yet on the severity of the injury. Dave Meltzer reported on this morning's Wrestler Observer Radio that she "blew out" her knee, but didn't get additional details.

Making numerous appearances for the promotion before hand, Ellering signed on full-time with NXT back in January.