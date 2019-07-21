Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos had his run to the welterweight title halted Saturday night, as Leon Edwards dominated him over five rounds in the main event of UFC on ESPN 4. The event took place from the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

Dos Anjos was looking to continue his climb into contention at 170 pounds, but he had no answer all night for Edwards. The 27-year-old Edwards is now in a position to possibly contend for the title or at least be in a No. 1 contender match next after picking up his eighth consecutive win since a loss to current champion Kamaru Usman via decision back in 2015.

In the co-main event, heavyweight Walt Harris knocked out Aleksei Oleinik in just 12 seconds, with fellow heavyweight Greg Hardy scoring a 45-second victory vs. Juan Adams. Prior to those two fights, Dan Hooker ended a string of nine consecutive fights that went to the scorecards with a first round knockout of James Vick.

Complete results can be found below:

* Leon Edwards def. Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46)

* Walt Harris def. Aleksei Oleinik via KO (strike) at :12 of Round 1

* Greg Hardy def. Juan Adams via TKO (strikes) at :45 of Round 1

* Dan Hooker def. James Vick via KO (strike) at 2:33 of Round 1

* Alexander Hernandez def. Francisco Trinaldo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

* Andrei Arlovski def. Ben Rothwell via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Alex Caceres def. Steven Peterson via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

* Raquel Pennington def. Irene Aldana via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

* Klidson Abreu def. Sam Alvey via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

* Jennifer Maia def. Roxanne Modafferi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

* Ray Borg def. Gabriel Silva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Mario Bautista def. Jin Soo Son via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

* Felipe Colares def. Domingo Pilarte via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)