- The WWE Performance Center posted this video looking at WWE NXT Superstar Rinku Singh making his recent Full Sail University debut at the NXT TV tapings in June, where he defeated Sean Maluta in a dark match. Singh also talks about leaving India and becoming MLB's "Million Dollar Arm" back in 2008.

- WWE announced the following update to the popular SuperCard mobile game:

New Cataclysm Throwback, Hall of Fame and Fusion cards come to WWE SuperCard This week, 2K and Cat Daddy Games introduced all-new Cataclysm Throwback, Hall of Fame cards to WWE SuperCard. These are the strongest non-event cards in the game, featuring a number of fan-favorite Superstars making their Cataclysm tier debuts. Throwback cards include John Cena, Batista, Daniel Bryan, Brock Lesnar and Natalya. Hall of Fame Cards feature "Macho Man" Randy Savage, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes, Booker T, Bret "Hit Man" Hart and Jerry "The King" Lawler. The Fusion cards include former NXT Champions Tommaso Ciampa and Shinsuke Nakamura, The Revival's Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder, Chad Gable, the inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai. All of these cards are available now in WWE SuperCard, which is developed by Cat Daddy Games in conjunction with Visual Concepts, and is available now to download free of charge on the App Store for iOS devices, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android devices.

- Randy Orton and his wife Kim are currently on vacation in the Maldives but Orton took to Instagram today to joke about training for his WWE SummerSlam match against WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

"Day 3 of my #WWE Championship winning workout regimen. I can already feel the gains, and yes I am tan af. Today was balancing while intoxicated and tomorrow @kim.orton01 will help me with my oxygen deprivation training," Orton wrote.

