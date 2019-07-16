- The Kanellis storyline continued on this week's WWE RAW as Maria Kanellis continued to publicly humiliate husband Mike Kanellis. Maria insulted Mike backstage before his squash loss to hometown star Zack Ryder, telling him she would have a better chance defending their honor while pregnant because Mike is a loser. Maria tried to take his spot in the match but Mike and a referee stopped her. Mike told her he could handle it, but loss to Ryder in under one minute. Maria continued the insults after the match and said she is pregnant with her unborn child, not their unborn child. Above is video from the angle and match.

- A special Town Hall segment has been announced for this week's WWE SmackDown episode from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. The segment will be hosted by Shane McMahon, in what should be a follow-up to last week's anti-Shane promo from Kevin Owens.

- As noted, Seth Rollins won the Cross Brand All-Star Top 10 Battle Royal on this week's RAW to earn the WWE SummerSlam title match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Rollins last eliminated Randy Orton to win the match. Orton going until the end had fans hoping on social media for the Orton vs. Lesnar match that has been rumored and speculated on for a few years now. While Orton didn't earn the shot at Lesnar, he took to Twitter before the match and tweeted a warning to The Beast.

Orton wrote, "Haven't forgotten about this one. Payback's a b..."

Orton cut a promo on Lesnar during RAW and mentioned that they have unfinished business to deal with. You can see his full tweet below: