- The video above is WWE's newest Canvas 2 Canvas, which features NXT star, Mia Yim. Rob Schamberger is the artist behind Canvas 2 Canvas.

- Over the weekend, Natalya and Beth Phoenix were at the Dan Gable Wrestling Musem because of Phoenix's induction into the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall Of Fame. While there the two reminisced about their time in SHIMMER by sharing photos of when they were with the company.

Natalya posted photos and wrote, "Grateful for every step of the journey" and Beth Phoenix shared that SHIMMER did so much for both Nattie and Beth.

Below are their tweets:

- Randy Orton and his wife Kim are on vacation in the Maldives. Randy shared the below video of their vacation yesterday and Kim shared the below photo: