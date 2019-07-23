Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is now official for WWE SummerSlam.

The match was made after Kofi called out Orton on tonight's SmackDown and laid down the challenge for SummerSlam. Orton accepted.

The 2019 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view will take place on August 11 from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Below is the updated announced SummerSlam card:

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Natalya vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Ember Moon vs. Bayley (c)

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

Owens will quit WWE if he loses.