- Tonight's WWE SmackDown episode saw WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura pick up a non-title win over Apollo Crews. Above is video from the match and below is footage of Nakamura being asked about the post-match attack on Crews.

Nakamura said everyone always talks about how Crews is strong and powerful, but he just wanted to show that he is "a little more" stronger than Crews with the post-match shots.

- WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick announced during tonight's episode that next Tuesday's match against Mike Kanellis will be Unsanctioned. The Singh Brothers vs. Akira Tozawa and Brian Kendrick was also announced for next Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode on the WWE Network.

- As noted, Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is now official for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view on August 11. Orton took to Twitter after SmackDown and said he will end Kofi's 11 year journey with the RKO.

He wrote, "Party with pancakes. Celebrate with syrup. Seems pretty #stupid that all the hard work from those 11 years will be gone in 3 seconds. #RKO #SummerSlam"

You can see Orton's full tweet below: