- WWE uploaded the new Canvas 2 Canvas, which can be seen in the video above. The art by Rob Schamberger features the WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth.

- Since tomorrow on RAW is the reunion show, WWE.com shared their fantasy matches that they would love to see. The seven matches include the following:

* "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens

* The Bella Twins vs. The IIconics

* The Rock vs. Roman Reigns

* Alundra Blayze vs. Becky Lynch

* Shawn Michaels vs. Seth Rollins

* Diesel vs. Drew McIntyre

* Mankind vs. Samoa Joe

- Corey Graves joked with WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth about getting his title. Since he's dating Carmella, he said that he's just one phone call away from knowing R-Truth's whereabouts and that makes him the biggest threat to the title.

