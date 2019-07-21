- WWE uploaded the new Canvas 2 Canvas, which can be seen in the video above. The art by Rob Schamberger features the WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth.
- Since tomorrow on RAW is the reunion show, WWE.com shared their fantasy matches that they would love to see. The seven matches include the following:
* "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens
* The Bella Twins vs. The IIconics
* The Rock vs. Roman Reigns
* Alundra Blayze vs. Becky Lynch
* Shawn Michaels vs. Seth Rollins
* Diesel vs. Drew McIntyre
* Mankind vs. Samoa Joe
- Corey Graves joked with WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth about getting his title. Since he's dating Carmella, he said that he's just one phone call away from knowing R-Truth's whereabouts and that makes him the biggest threat to the title.
Below is his tweet:
I just realized that at ANY given moment, I am ONE phone call away from knowing @RonKillings' whereabouts...thus making me the biggest threat to the @wwe 24/7 Title...and I don't even have Truth's number.— Sterling (@WWEGraves) July 21, 2019
Watch your circle, champ. ??