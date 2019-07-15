- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the most bizarre tag team partners.

- We noted before how WWE would be returning to Madison Square Garden on September 9 and September 10 for live RAW and SmackDown TV tapings. WWE just announced the following on tickets going on sale this Friday via Ticketmaster:

Get your tickets to back-to-back Madison Square Garden TV tapings of Raw and SmackDown LIVE – this Friday at 10 a.m. WWE Live TV returns to Madison Square Garden for the first time in 10 years with back-to-back episodes of Raw, taking place on Sept. 9 & SmackDown LIVE on Sept. 10. Combo & individual event tickets will be available this Friday July 19 at 10 a.m. ET at ticketmaster.com The last time Monday Night Raw took place at MSG was Nov. 16, 2009, featuring John Cena & The Undertaker against Triple H & Shawn Michaels of D-Generation X against Chris Jericho & Big Show of JeriShow in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match. Don't miss your opportunity to be part of the action when Raw and SmackDown LIVE return to "The World's Most Famous Arena" this September.

It was believed that Renee Young dropped an "F bomb" on commentary during last night's WWE Extreme Rules match that saw The Undertaker and Roman Reigns defeat Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre, but Renee took to Twitter today and corrected a fan who tweeted about it. Renee claims she said "rocked" instead of the expletive. You can see the clip and her response below:

I didn't even notice Renee saying ''Shane's f--ked'' but she definitely did ????#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/zRbszTPZzC — . (@DarrenConnolly_) July 15, 2019