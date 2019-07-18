- Above is a clip from the latest WWE Network Hidden Gems addition, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart facing Salvatore Bellomo. The match took place on October 24, 1992 for a "Best of ECW 1992 Volume 2" release. The full upload on the WWE Network is just over 53 minutes. They also have the "Best of ECW 1992 Volume 1" release, which runs just at 50 minutes, and a 1992 ECW TV Pilot that runs just over 43 minutes.

- WWE stock was down 2.61% today, closing at $70.20 per share. Today's high was $71.92 and the low was $69.90.

- Renee Young took to Twitter this week and responded to a fan who speculated on her simple use of the word "elite" during RAW commentary, trying to tie it into the AEW vs. WWE talk.

The fan wrote, "Did anyone else catch @ReneeYoungWWE saying "Elite" during #WWERaw? I wonder if we'll be hearing that word more often on #WWE programming. #Competition"

Renee responded, "Relax dude."

