- Above is the latest episode of Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workouts, featuring a "Booty Workout" with Natalya.

Sheamus wrote, "WWE Superstar Sheamus aka The Celtic Warrior here... there are few WWE superstars with the pedigree of Natalya Neidhart. But despite her wrestling lineage, Nattie has never taken the easy path. Since the first time I met her many moons ago, she was always one of the hardest workers. And that's still the case to this day. Getting into the gym with her and trainer Rob MacIntyre at Hard Nocks South in Tampa, it's easy to see Natalya's power game is one of the strongest among female wrestlers and probably most of the guys too! An amazingly inspiring woman that can kick butt, throw weights around like they're paper bags, and still manage to... Brave Change."

- Stephanie McMahon has made Ad Week's "30 Most Powerful Women In Sports" list.

She tweeted on the list, "What an incredible honor to be included on the list of @Adweek's 30 Most Powerful Women in Sports among such strong, pragmatic leaders - including a 2019 #FIFAWWC Champion @alexmorgan13 #SeeHerInSports"

- Rezar of The Authors of Pain just had some new ink done by Daniel Selleck in The Netherlands. AOP should be returning to WWE action soon as Akam was recently cleared to wrestle after being out for months with a leg injury. You can see Rezar's new tattoos below: